Canada Day weekend brings road closures to Toronto

Road closures will shut down some streets this weekend as Canada celebrates its 152nd birthday. Kick back, relax, enjoy a day off (if you get one) and maybe leave the car at home.

If you do have to drive somewhere, here are the road closures you should be aware of:

This massive festival for all things jazz continues this weekend, and will be shutting down some roads.

Cumberland Street will be closed between Old York Lane and Bellair Street until midnight on Sunday, June 30. Additionally, Hazelton Ave between Scollard Street and the north side of the Hazelton Hotel lane will be closed until Monday at 6 a.m.

The weekly closure of Kensington will take place to allow for pedestrians to visit vendors and activities.

Parts of Kensington Avenue, Augusta Avenue and Baldwin Street will be closed on Sunday, June 30 from noon to 10:30 p.m

The length of Yonge Street between Park Home Avenue and North York Boulevard will close for Canada Day celebrations and setup on Monday, July 1 at 4 p.m. until Tuesday, July 2 at 1 a.m.

Brimley Road between Progress Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East, and Triton Road between Brimley Road and Borough Drive will be closed on Monday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This festival on the city's east side is one of the biggest. But, it comes with a few closures to note: