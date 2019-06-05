City
50 million tree program

Canadian government to save 50 million tree program cut by Doug Ford

The federal government is contributing $15 million over four years to a tree planting program in Ontario that Premier Doug Ford cancelled.

Reflecting its name, the 50 Million Tree Program’s goal is to plant 50 million trees by 2025.

In late April, their progress was halted when Ford cancelled the program as a way to cut costs and ultimately reduce the deficit. One of the main nurseries said it would have to destroy three million trees as a result.

Directly in response to Ford’s cuts, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said, "While Mr. Ford cuts programs that support tree planting, forest firefighting, flood management, and tackling climate change, we will continue to invest in a clean future for our environment, our economy, and our kids."

When the tree planting initiative started in 2008, they had an annual budget of $4.7 million, and have planted 27 million trees across the province since then.

