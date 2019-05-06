Local nursery forced to destroy 3 million trees because of Ontario government

A tree planting program in Ontario has been cancelled as the result of a new policy from the provincial government, and a local nursery is speaking out.

The "50 Million Tree Program" would see exactly that—50 million trees planted around the province. The project started in 2008 and has already resulted in about 27 million saplings being planted.

However, the provincial government cut the program just a couple weeks ago, and now there are millions of trees ready for planting that have nowhere to go.

Ed Patchell, CEO of Ferguson Tree Nursery in Kemptville, says that the lack of funding from the government means he cannot afford supplies, labour, or other operating expenses, and has no choice but to destroy the young unplanted trees.

Basically, the Ontario government was a "client" purchasing the trees from Patchell's nursery, and without that client, the trees have no buyer. They're too young to ship elsewhere, so they must be destroyed or purchased by other prospective buyers.

Is anyone interested in buying 30 million trees?