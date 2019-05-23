Toronto just got a Japanese love hotel

A new type of lodging called Tokyo Love Hotel just hit downtown Toronto—and it's not your average bed and breakfast.

It seems the city is officially home to Canada's first Japanese-style love hotel: a discreet hotel that lets people rent rooms by the hour for 'resting,' which is love-hotel-speak for getting it on, Marvin Gaye-style.

Taking over the old Wellesley Manor Boutique Hotel at 29 Wellesley St. E., Tokyo Love Hotel offers three types of 'Fantasy Rooms' for guests to get freaky in.

"We provide classy, discreet, and proper accommodations that welcome individuals from all walks of life to discover diverse aspects of relationships, romance, and intimacy," says the hotel's website.

Accommodations include a variety of themed rooms, all decked out with mirrored walls, a private bathroom, an HD TV to complete the Netflix-and-Chill cycle, and "sweet treats and adult goodies."

There's the White Room, presumably for the more innocent types, complete with a cloud theme, twinkle lights, and angel wings.

The Blue Room comes decked out with a waterbed, for extra jiggle.

The Red Room, seemingly the edgiest accommodations of all, is where guests can revel in "a garden of excitement in this oasis of fruition," a.k.a. a selection of leather accessories, black-label adult toys, and a Liberator sex chair.

Even though having sex in rooms-for-rent is old news (they're called motels), it seems Toronto has become a hot spot for sex positive firsts: we're also home to one of North America's only sex doll brothels.

Like all traditional love hotels worldwide, all transactions at Tokyo Love Hotel are done online, to save anyone the embarassment of being caught pre-copulation.

The hotel has a self-check-in and check-out system, and guests can access their rooms using their smartphones as keys. Once inside, they'll be able to communicate with staff via an iPad, located in the Fantasy Rooms.

Of course, the space is 19+, though it's unclear how that law can be enforced when nothing is done face-to-face.

There's a bunch of grand opening deals happening right now, so guests are currently getting extra perks for one-hour bookings ($90), two-hour slots ($180) or overnight stays ($300).

"We are committed to making all of our guests' visits comfortable, pleasant, and unique, whether you want to explore boundaries with a crush, experience novelty with a date, express passion with a spouse, or extend love with a partner."