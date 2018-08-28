City
sex doll brothel Toronto

Toronto's first sex doll brothel has been open for a year

Toronto has been buzzing in recent days over the news of a sex doll brothel set to open in our own backyard. 

Yes, Aura Dolls will be opening next month in North York with six beautiful, anatomically correct, TPE silicon-based sex workers for guests to... spend time with.

But Aura won't be North America's first sex doll brothel — or even the first of its kind in Toronto.

Meet KinkySdollS: An "adult love doll rent before you buy service" that's been open for nearly a year now in an industrial area on Champagne Drive in North York.

sex doll brothel toronto

KinkySdollS opened in North York almost a year ago, long before Aura Dolls announced its entry into the local market. Screenshot of KinkySdollS.com.

Like Aura Dolls, KinkySdollS boasts a number of different fake women that you can either buy or rent by the hour (reservations only, no walk-ins).

Guests are charged $80 per half hour to hang out with one doll in what the company's website refers to as a private and luxurious room.

"Outcalls," in which a doll comes to your house (or meets you at a hotel or wherever) cost $250 an hour.

"Come experience unforgettable time that will make you come back for more," reads the KinkySdollS website. "Our dolls will be ready for you in every position you would choose. They lubed warm and ready to play."

sex dolls toronto

The dolls can be posed and dressed however a guest might like them to be at both Aura and KinkySdollS. Image via KinkySdollS.com.

The company's website makes clear that the dolls get "sanitized with antibacterial products after every session" and also that they "feel just like the real thing" (in an uncanny valley sort of way, I'm sure).

KinkySdollS hasn't yet had to worry about licensing, according to its owner, as the business is set up more like a showroom than a brothel. Prospective buyers can simply "take 'er for a spin" before plunking down as much as $4,000 on a sex doll.

That said, the owner says there are at least 50 regular customers who come by on a weekly or monthly basis to visit their favourite ladies. I don't know if any car dealerships will let customers do that, but holla at me if you do.

Lead photo by

KinkySdollS

