Only in Toronto #23: The end of the male strip club, sex doll brothels, Black Market Vintage
Toronto might be trading in strip clubs for sex doll brothels. The number of adult entertainment establishments in the city will continue to dwindle next month with the closing of Remington's after 25 years.
In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we find out why Remington's have decided to call it a night, and talk to the owner of Toronto's first sex doll brothel.
Plus, we check in with the person behind two of Toronto's most popular vintage clothing stores to discover why the city's vintage shopping scene is so strong.
You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.
Jesse Milns at Black Market Vintage
Join the conversation Load comments