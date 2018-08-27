City
Toronto confused and delighted by two hour transfers on the TTC

The TTC rolled out a new transfer system yesterday and while some love it, others don't like its restriction to PRESTO users. 

The new system allows for unlimited rides within a two-hour window of the first "tap" of your PRESTO card. Pay your first fare, and every subsequent ride is free for the next 120 minutes, in any direction, on any vehicle. 

The purpose is to make it more sensible to ride the transit system, rather than avoiding it when making a short trip somewhere. 

Some are thrilled for obvious reasons, as you can now travel the city without fear of having to pay several fares. 

Others are asking for clarity, because, like always, the TTC hasn't been the best at explaining the tiny details of a new feature. 

However, others are angry that the system is limited to PRESTO, which bars non-PRESTO users from enjoying the new freedom. 

While the transit system announced the new transfers would start yesterday, it seems that some PRESTO users were surprised by an early roll-out. 

Many reported seeing only one fare charged to their PRESTO card as early as August 11, despite taking multiple rides over the course of an hour or two. 

Regardless of your stance on the new transfer system, it looks like it's here to stay, just like PRESTO. 

