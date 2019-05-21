City
ttc delay

Thousands stranded as TTC shuts down subway service for trespasser

TTC officials have been holding train service along a major portion of Toronto's Bloor-Danforth subway line for more than an hour now following an incident in which police say two men were fighting on the tracks.

The transit agency announced shortly before 2 p.m. that there was no service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Broadview as the result of "a trespasser on the tracks."

Police revealed on Twitter shortly thereafter that two men had been fighting at Woodbine Station. One man is believed to have dragged another into the subway tunnel, prompting TTC operators to cut the power (which is standard procedure when anyone ends up near the incredibly-deadly electric rail).

Officers chased one suspect, according to the police tweet, but the man fled by running into a subway tunnel. He has yet to be found.

As a result, the TTC is holding all trains while police investigate.

Subway passengers, meanwhile, are growing more and more irate by the minute as they wait in large groups for shuttle buses to arrive (or not arrive, as it were). 

Riders are frustrated over how few shuttle buses they're seeing at stations all across the east side of Toronto.

Those buses that do arrive are filling up fast, making it hard for many people to get where they're going.

Many are hopping into Ubers and Lyfts in order to avoid being late.

It's not cheap, but it's the only option in some cases.

The TTC did announce around 3:10 that subway service had resumed between Woodbine and Broadview on Line 2, but customers continue to report serious delays all over the system right now.

Leave yourself plenty of extra time if you've got to be somewhere fast this evening. Rush hour is only just beginning, meaning things could get worse before they get better.

Lead photo by

Dani Stover

