People just can't stop trespassing on the TTC

"Train service has been suspended on Line 1" is one of the worst things a TTC passenger can hear (alongside "train service has been suspended on Line 2" and "Hey, blondie...")

Subway shutdowns = commuter chaos = thousands of late people all over the city.

Passengers get frustrated when they don't know why they're stuck on a cramped subway train for who knows how long – but they get really mad when it's because of a "trespasser at track level."

First trespasser was at St George station, now it's at dundas west station? What are the chances it's the SAME clown? #ttc #idiots — The Rooty's Tweeties (@Rootbrian_) June 10, 2017

There have been nearly 50 major service disruptions due to trespassing since the beginning of this year alone, the latest one being today.

It happened five times in January, five times in February, three times in March... actually, it's happened every single month this year, up to seven times in some cases (August.)

Another trespasser at track level on the #TTC and power outages along the rail. Time to up your security, @TTC #toronto @blogto — Christine Moon (@christinecmoon) February 3, 2017

Who keeps going into the subway tunnels and shutting down our city? Are they looking for ghosts? Are they looking for Master Splinter? Why does this keep happening? How?

With the exception of those who have mental health problems, it's largely people who drop their belongings down into the tracks and try to retrieve them, according to the TTC.

Just announced a trespasser at track level at Rosedale. Power cut. "As soon as we get him, we'll get moving again." #TTC — Donna Tranquada (@DTranquada) August 10, 2017

Jumping into the potential path of a speeding train for keys or a phone might seem dumb, but it's not the dumbest.

A total of 16 people actually tried crossing the tracks last year to get to the opposite subway platform, risking certain death with 600 volts of electricity running through the live power rail.

And of course, there are the thrill seekers, who don't seem to mind costing local businesses countless amounts of money in lost productivity because hey, it's okay, they're cool on YouTube.

Those caught trespassing on TTC grounds can face several steep fines for acts including "failure to comply with posted sign," "project body beyond platform edge or platform safety markings," and "interference with ordinary enjoyment of transit system."

If they're lucky, they'll get a $425 fee for "unauthorized crossing or entering upon subway track" – as opposed to "death by electrocution."