Doug Ford launches ad campaign to get people upset about the carbon tax

It's no secret that Ontario Premier Doug Ford isn't a fan of the carbon tax, but now he's taking his fight against it a step further.

Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has launched a new anti-carbon tax ad campaign. 

Called "One Little Nickel," the TV commercial shows nickels pouring out of gas pumps, heating vents and even produce at a grocery store.

In the ad, nickels are shown pouring out of vents and other objects. Image via the Government of Ontario.

"The federal government is charging you a carbon tax - you're paying a nickel more per litre," says the narrator in the ad.

The video ends by saying "a carbon tax isn't the only way to fight climate change."

Despite Ford's attempts at removing carbon taxing, Prime Minister Trudeau made the federal tax mandatory in four provinces, including Ontario

Ford shared the new ad on Twitter, restating his stance.

The money for the commercial supposedly came from the $30 million that Ford and the PCs previously set aside to fight against the carbon tax.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna also took to Twitter to speak out against the campaign, saying that the premier is using the money to fight against efforts to fix climate change.

