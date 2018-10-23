Ontario getting a carbon tax whether it likes it or not

Doug Ford tried to wreak havoc on the environment, but it seems the federal government has other plans.

It was announced today that the feds will enforce a carbon tax on provinces that do not comply, which includes Ontario. The other misbehaved children are Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and New Brunswick.

Starting next spring, it’ll no longer be free to pollute in Canada. We’re putting a price on pollution in provinces that don’t yet have a plan to fight climate change. More on our plan to cut pollution, grow the economy & create jobs: https://t.co/VjCNOOKLVB

#EnvironmentEconomy pic.twitter.com/b4wFc17Qte — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 23, 2018

Ford's attempt to cancel the cap-and-trade program would have had extremely detrimental effects on the environment, according to almost every expert on record.

But, the federal government says there's no choice now.

Premier Doug Ford reacts to news of the federal carbon tax. #onpoli https://t.co/Bs9CN6bhwW pic.twitter.com/C1Zkxf6AMA — Richard Southern (@richard680news) October 23, 2018

According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the new plan will result in an average rebate of $307 every year for a family of four.

The Trudeau carbon tax will force our seniors to pay more for home heating in cold winters, make parents pay more to fill up their car when they drive their children to and from soccer practice, and force small business owners to think twice before hiring additional staff. pic.twitter.com/V40m6YBopF — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 23, 2018

Doug Ford responded by saying the federal government is costing Ontario taxpayers money with the new tax. But, he also plans to cost Ontario taxpayers money, as he promises to take the feds to court over the decision.

It seems Ford is fine with meddling in Toronto's government, but doesn't like the federal government meddling in his.

Regardless of political squabbles, hopefully the new program means the climate will be a little cleaner, because otherwise, we're all going to die. But that's no big deal, right?