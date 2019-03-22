City
Toronto weather is going to swing wildly this weekend

As winter and spring fight for dominance in the coming weeks, it seems the other seasons want in on the action, too. 

That's because all four are going to make an appearance this weekend, as temperatures rebound and precipitation struggles to make up its mind. 

The remainder of today will see heavy clouds, and a chance of flurries later on, with very strong winds. It's also going to feel around -15 C overnight. 

Tomorrow will be sunny and windy, with temperatures reaching 6 C. 

Sunday will be warmer but a bit cloudy, with a high of 8 C throughout the day and chance of flurries again later on in the day. 

Winter will return with a vengeance on Monday, dropping 4 cm of snow and some pretty cold temperatures. Following that, it should be sunny and warm throughout the rest of the next week, getting close toward double-digit temperatures and rain. 

Isn't springtime fun? 

Nitish Bhardwaj

