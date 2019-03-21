It's going to snow in Toronto next week

Spring has arrived in Toronto, but as always, winter is trying to claw its way back. Luckily, it won't succeed completely.

It's going to be a little chilly on Monday, dropping to about 1 C, and -5 C with the wind chill factored in, according to The Weather Network.

Additionally, about 4 cm of snow will fall on the city throughout Monday.

But never fear, the temperature will climb back up to 8 C by Thursday, so the snow will most likely melt.

This weekend should prepare you to brace the snow, too, as temperature are continuously rising. Before the snowy Monday, Saturday and Sunday could see temperatures as high as 10 C.

As long as summer's on the way, we can manage a few detours in the meantime, right?