toronto weather

Toronto is getting a ton of rain this weekend

It's been a brutal, brutal winter. Tons of snow and horribly cold temperatures have plagued the city for months. 

That's going to end fairly soon, as an early spring moves in to the region. 

However, to kick that early spring off, March Break is going to start with a huge rain storm

A Colorado Low— an area of low pressure that develops over Colorado— will move in to Southern Ontario, bringing with it rain and freezing drizzle. It could start as snow in some areas, and then warm up to rain as the temperature rises. 

It'll be a mild weekend in terms of temperature, as 0 C, dipping to -3 C and rising to about 2 or 3 C. 

Ross Belot

