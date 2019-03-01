City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

It's going to feel like -22 C in Toronto next week

City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Winter is terrible. We all know that. But, what we seem to forget every year is that it just keeps going, and going, and going. 

The temperature is going to dip down again next week, plunging the city into another cold spell for several days. 

If forecasts turn out correct, temperatures will slowly drop through the beginning of the week, feeling like -22 C on Wednesday night with the wind chill. 

Monday and Tuesday will hover around -14 C to -18 C throughout the day, with the wind chill factored in. Chances of snow are relatively low, but with the amount of it we're getting this season, we're in no shortage

Luckily this weekend will give us a bit of a break before the cold comes, with Saturday feeling like about -4 C and Sunday feeling closer to -5 C. That's cold, but it's not -22 C. 

Lead photo by

Roozbeh Rokni

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's going to feel like -22 C in Toronto next week

Someone just found a bed bug on a TTC subway seat

Toronto teens show the ridiculousness of mass fare evasions on the TTC

Toronto to start towing cars if they're in the way of snow plows

People are furious after big raise announced for Toronto police

Snow and signal delays cause dangerous overcrowding on the TTC

Someone just replaced the TTC subway posters with something more appropriate

A bunch of TTC employees have tested positive for drug use