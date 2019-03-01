It's going to feel like -22 C in Toronto next week

Winter is terrible. We all know that. But, what we seem to forget every year is that it just keeps going, and going, and going.

The temperature is going to dip down again next week, plunging the city into another cold spell for several days.

If forecasts turn out correct, temperatures will slowly drop through the beginning of the week, feeling like -22 C on Wednesday night with the wind chill.

Monday and Tuesday will hover around -14 C to -18 C throughout the day, with the wind chill factored in. Chances of snow are relatively low, but with the amount of it we're getting this season, we're in no shortage.

Luckily this weekend will give us a bit of a break before the cold comes, with Saturday feeling like about -4 C and Sunday feeling closer to -5 C. That's cold, but it's not -22 C.