City
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto snow plow

Toronto to start towing cars if they're in the way of snow plows

City
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Get your cars out of the way, Toronto. 

The city is days away from a major snow removal blitz, which will see 12 straight hours of snow plows, snow blowers, and dump trucks tearing through the massive amount of snow in the city. 

As part of the process, the city needs you to move your car out of the way, and will tow it if you don't. 

Streets will be marked with notices for anyone parked in the way to move by Saturday when the blitz begins, and those who fail to do so will have their car towed to a nearby location. 

There has been a ton of snow dumped on the city this winter. The annual average snowfall clocks in around 105 centimetres. Currently, Toronto has had about 127 cm and winter isn't even over. 

As winter trudges toward spring, the thaw will eventually arrive. Snow needs to be cleared from catch basins in order to prepare the city for the potential flood of meltwater. 

The insane amount of snow has inundated the city's 311 lines with people requesting snow removal, but according to polling research, the city is doing an unsatisfactory job. Hopefully this campaign will help with some of the more snow-covered parts of the city. 

The snow removal operation begins early Saturday morning, around 6 a.m. If you park on the street, keep your eyes open for the signs warning you to move your vehicle.  

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's going to feel like -22 C in Toronto next week

Someone just found a bed bug on a TTC subway seat

Toronto teens show the ridiculousness of mass fare evasions on the TTC

Toronto to start towing cars if they're in the way of snow plows

People are furious after big raise announced for Toronto police

Snow and signal delays cause dangerous overcrowding on the TTC

Someone just replaced the TTC subway posters with something more appropriate

A bunch of TTC employees have tested positive for drug use