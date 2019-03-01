Toronto to start towing cars if they're in the way of snow plows

Get your cars out of the way, Toronto.

The city is days away from a major snow removal blitz, which will see 12 straight hours of snow plows, snow blowers, and dump trucks tearing through the massive amount of snow in the city.

As part of the process, the city needs you to move your car out of the way, and will tow it if you don't.

Streets will be marked with notices for anyone parked in the way to move by Saturday when the blitz begins, and those who fail to do so will have their car towed to a nearby location.

There has been a ton of snow dumped on the city this winter. The annual average snowfall clocks in around 105 centimetres. Currently, Toronto has had about 127 cm and winter isn't even over.

As winter trudges toward spring, the thaw will eventually arrive. Snow needs to be cleared from catch basins in order to prepare the city for the potential flood of meltwater.

Very excited to hear @ombudsmanTO is looking into #Toronto snow removal. Cms should not determine whether our roads are plowed. We pay taxes for this basic city service. If it snows plow the roads!! @JohnTory — Geoff Macbride (@gmacmedic) February 20, 2019

The insane amount of snow has inundated the city's 311 lines with people requesting snow removal, but according to polling research, the city is doing an unsatisfactory job. Hopefully this campaign will help with some of the more snow-covered parts of the city.

Drivers keep a safe distance behind salt trucks and snow plows. Do not attempt to pass. Slow down, especially when approaching intersections and bus/streetcars, and watch for pedestrians/cyclists. #CityofTO pic.twitter.com/K8qWP8yLKO — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) February 27, 2019

The snow removal operation begins early Saturday morning, around 6 a.m. If you park on the street, keep your eyes open for the signs warning you to move your vehicle.