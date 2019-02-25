Spring weather expected in Toronto earlier than usual this year

The cold, drab, soul-crushing month of February is nearly over, which means we've just about made it through the worst of winter...but not quite.

In its freshly-released 2019 spring forecast, The Weather Network promises a "furious finish" to the season with one last, sustained blast of icy air carrying Southern Ontario into mid-March.

Consistently cold temperature patterns will dominate in Toronto over the next few weeks, if meteorologists are correct, but then, a miracle.

#SpringForecast 2019: Here's how this temperamental season will play out for your part of Canada https://t.co/JZSjfLjSAJ — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 25, 2019

"Later in March, we expect an abrupt flip in the weather pattern," said Weather Network Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott in a release on Monday. "This will bring an extended period of mild spring weather about a month earlier than last year."

Heck yes it will, but don't go jumping for joy just yet. There's still ice on the ground, and that's dangerous.

Scott warns that the quick mid-March temperature flip could lead to flooding in parts of the province as higher-than-average accumulations of snow and ice melt.

He also explains that, while an extended period of warmer spring weather is on the way, "early March will feel more like January."

Bundling Up across the West, Battening down the Hatches across the East! #Stormwatch updates on @weathernetwork and despite these wintry conditions, today is also the release of our #SpringForecast! Find out the trends for precip & temps all day pic.twitter.com/4FlVLyaC8z — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) February 25, 2019

Being that spring is spring, we could also see some wild temperature swings as storms blow through the region.

"This extended period of warmer spring weather will be a welcome contrast to last year, which featured one of the coldest Aprils on record," notes the Network.

"Spring will struggle at times with significant shots of colder weather that will interrupt our mild pattern later in April and into May."

So there you have it: We're getting a warm spring, but it'll be peppered with cold. We're getting an early spring, but first, another intense round of winter. We can be happy about the future, but only within reason.

This is Canada, after all.