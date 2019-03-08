Toronto's first legal cannabis store was just approved

It's finally happening, everyone. A cannabis retail store in Toronto has been officially approved.

Three licenses across the province have been approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, and one of them is here.

The Hunny Pot was not the first to apply in the city, but it is now the first to be approved. It's scheduled to open on Queen West in less than a month.

All cannabis retail stores should be opening around April 1, as per the guidelines set out by the legalization process in the province.

The Hunny Pot will be located at 202 Queen St. West. There has been no word yet on Toronto's other two applications: Nova Cannabis at 499 Queen St. West and Ameri at 20 Cumberland St.