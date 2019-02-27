City
ttc problems toronto

Miserable weather in Toronto makes for messy commute on the TTC

Good morning, Toronto, and welcome to another beautiful day for staying the heck inside.

A snowfall warning is currently in effect for Southern Ontario with up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff expected to fall by Wednesday evening. It's also just cold — too cold to be out there for any amount of time.

With the windchill, you can expect to feel temperatures of around -18 C outside right now, which will hurt your skin something fierce if it's not sufficiently covered.

Needless to say, few people were planning to walk to work this morning. And yet...

Toronto's public transit system has been struggling all morning under the stress of poor winter weather conditions.

Buses simply aren't stopping in some areas due to the fast-accumulating snow.

Worse still, mechanical problems have completely shut down streetcar service between the Queens Quay Loop and Union Station.

Shuttle buses are running, but not often or fast enough to accommodate the demand.

Add some unfortunately-timed emergency alarms into the mix and we've got a thoroughly gummed up system today.

Commuters are getting annoyed with each other...

And with TTC operators...

And with each other again...

And with the situation as a whole—but that's nothing new.

Leave yourself plenty of extra time this morning if you've yet to head out and are counting on the red rocket to get around. You'll almost certainly need it.

