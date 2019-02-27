Miserable weather in Toronto makes for messy commute on the TTC

Good morning, Toronto, and welcome to another beautiful day for staying the heck inside.

A snowfall warning is currently in effect for Southern Ontario with up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff expected to fall by Wednesday evening. It's also just cold — too cold to be out there for any amount of time.

Chaos on Queens Quay - what a storm! Streetcars out of service, turning back, etc. @TTChelps has work cut out for it today. :| #snowTO pic.twitter.com/wjYbuPredx — Will O'Neill (@willoneill) February 27, 2019

With the windchill, you can expect to feel temperatures of around -18 C outside right now, which will hurt your skin something fierce if it's not sufficiently covered.

Needless to say, few people were planning to walk to work this morning. And yet...

Toronto's public transit system has been struggling all morning under the stress of poor winter weather conditions.

Gotta love when you leave extra early for work and @TTCnotices always finds a way to mess it up. Loving being stuck on a streetcar in the Union tunnel for 10 mins and counting.... 🙄🙄🙄 — Sarah Warr (@sarahkwarr) February 27, 2019

Buses simply aren't stopping in some areas due to the fast-accumulating snow.

29 Dufferin: Buses are not stopping at Davenport Rd due to inclement weather conditions. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 27, 2019

Worse still, mechanical problems have completely shut down streetcar service between the Queens Quay Loop and Union Station.

Shuttle buses are running, but not often or fast enough to accommodate the demand.

Add some unfortunately-timed emergency alarms into the mix and we've got a thoroughly gummed up system today.

Lovely subway delays to start the day 💜 pic.twitter.com/KZpHivswDH — Vikki (@umbrellagalaxy) February 27, 2019

Commuters are getting annoyed with each other...

We all know the #TTC can be crowded and frustrating however, DONT be like this #asshole who pushed and elbowed his way on. Be a #gentleman, he’s lucky I didn’t smack him in the head for being such a douche. Also, when there’s no room, maybe not open the newspaper?? @TTChelps pic.twitter.com/8PjI5Win7D — Stavro (@Toronto_Realist) February 27, 2019

And with TTC operators...

Another classic example of the fully stopped streetcar driver who sees you as you obviously walk toward him, as you stand by the streetcar door, and who finally DGAF and slides away without opening the TTC's doors. It's cool, you know I'll wait bc you're a poorly run monopoly. pic.twitter.com/1j4JHC2tBQ — Kyra Savolainen (@ksavo) February 27, 2019

And with each other again...

Multiple ppl hurt me on the TTC today. Three people clipped/kicked my foot in the subway while I was sitting in accessibility seating, a guy RAN up a ramp I was waking down & shoulder checked me, & a guy entered a revolving door after me & shoved it too hard. Do better, Toronto pic.twitter.com/QaBY3xIlnN — Danielle (@ellstar) February 27, 2019

And with the situation as a whole—but that's nothing new.

Public transit won't move people anywhere any faster because roads won't be plowed for hours after snow starts falling/ @TTCnotices #29 Dufferin buses will be stuck on the hill at Davenport after 2 cms. They don't start plowing until 5 cms. — bigaltoronto (@AllanBSportsFan) February 27, 2019

Leave yourself plenty of extra time this morning if you've yet to head out and are counting on the red rocket to get around. You'll almost certainly need it.