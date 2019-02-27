There's a snowfall warning in effect for Toronto today

Here's hoping you didn't get used to the mild winter weather Toronto has been experiencing over the past few days, because the snowy season is back with a vengeance.

The city is under a snowfall warning from Environment Canada today as the sky prepares to dump up to 15 cm of the stuff in certain areas, and at least 20 cm in many others.

The western parts of Lake Ontario are looking to get hit the hardest due to a low pressure system moving in from the U.S. Midwest, travelling north.

Schools in many GTA districts have called a snow day, including Halton and Hamilton. Bus service has also been cancelled in Peel, York, and Durham school boards. There is no news on Toronto, just yet.

Most of the snow is expected in the afternoon, so tonight's commute will definitely be much worse than in the morning.

Make sure to check in with your school or transit route before you venture out into the horrible weather for nothing.