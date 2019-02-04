Toronto students march against Doug Ford in province-wide OSAP protest

Post-secondary students are once again taking to the streets en masse this week in response to the provincial government's recent cuts to their education and financial assistance programs.

Nearly 1,500 Facebook users have indicated that they'll be attending what protest organizers are calling a "province-wide march for students' rights" today between noon and 3 p.m.

Hundreds started their journey at the corner of Dundas and University early Monday afternoon.

"On Monday, February 4th, students across the province as well as Ontario citizens studying across the country will all protest at once to show the Ford government how we feel about his arbitrary cuts to our education," reads a description for the event.

"Every campus across the province will have a protest, with a massive march on Queen's Park planned for those at Toronto-area schools."

Queen's Park is already filled to the brim with chanting demonstrators.

Student leaders are taking to the podium in front of Ontario's legislature to make their voices heard.

Chair of Federation of Student Ontario: "I want to focus on us, the students. We are stronger than ever before because we are working together. I know that we will win because we will not back down." pic.twitter.com/spF1oaPrkD — June Jang (@jang_june) February 4, 2019

Members of the NDP party are similarly getting up to speak and share their messages of support with the crowd.

Cutting student loans & grants while students are already struggling with affordability and students debt is wrong. #onpoli #YSW #Students #osap what is needed is student loans converted to grants & all student loan interest eliminated. More paid work integrated learning jobs. pic.twitter.com/girPTS929P — Faisal Hassan (@FaisalHassanNDP) February 4, 2019

As usual, many of their signs are perfect.

Especially after the publication of government data showing that as many as 40 per cent of full-time, domestic Ontario college students made use of full tuition grants in 2017.

Demonstrations are expected to continue at Queen's Park until 3 p.m. on Monday. Visit Students for Ontario on Facebook to find dates and locations for other protest events taking place across the province.