Massive protest planned in Toronto against Ontario government

Students and the people who support them are livid with the provincial government right now after sweeping changes were announced to tuition and loan structures at post-secondary institutions in Ontario.

First, the PCs announced tuition cuts that would save the average college student about $340 per year and university undergrads between $600 and $1000. That was cool.

The next day, however, the government revealed that it would also be discontinuing full tuition grants for students from low-income families and that students will no longer get a six-month grace period to start repaying their student loans.

Not cool, say more than 1,500 people who've indicated that they'll be attending a protest of the Ontario government's new OSAP plan next Friday.

"In 2012, the Quebec government decided to raise tuition rates. In response, a quarter of a million students took to the streets to demand change. The result was a halting of tuition increases," reads a description of the event on Facebook.

"This year, The Ontario government has decided to target our right to education through the recent OSAP reform," it continues. "All students will be affected, and now it is our time to tell the government that we will not sit in peace."

In that vein, supporters will gather in Toronto's Yonge-Dundas square on Friday, January 25 at 2 p.m. and march to Queen's Park.

"In order for change to take place, continued support must be shown!" wrote protest co-organizer Crysta Montiel on Facebook. "Bring your signs, bring your voices. And dress warmly!"

You can register to show your support and connect with others who plan on doing the same right here.