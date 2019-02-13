Toronto chair thrower Marcella Zoia released on bail

Marcella Zoia, the woman accused of throwing a chair off a balcony in one of the biggest stories of the week, has been released on bail.

Zoia made an appearance at a College Park courthouse around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after turning herself in at a Toronto police station early this morning.

She was charged with mischief - endangering life, mischief - damage to property over $5,000, and common nuisance but has been released on a $2,000 bail.

Marcella Zoia leaves #Court after appearing for charges related to throwing a chair off a high rise building last week, that was distributed on #Instagram. #Toronto #ChairGirl https://t.co/Br0WyH1vcR @powellbetsy for all the news pic.twitter.com/5SZIahZcdO — Rick Madonik (@RMadonik) February 13, 2019

As per the conditions of her release, Zoia has to live with her mother and is barred from the residence from which she tossed the chair.

She also isn't allowed to possess any weapons or contact other people who were involved in the incident (including the camera-holder.)

Zoia will return to Old City Hall on March 22 to set a date for her trial.