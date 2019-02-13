City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
balcony chair

Toronto chair thrower Marcella Zoia released on bail

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Marcella Zoia, the woman accused of throwing a chair off a balcony in one of the biggest stories of the week, has been released on bail. 

Zoia made an appearance at a College Park courthouse around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after turning herself in at a Toronto police station early this morning.

She was charged with mischief - endangering life, mischief - damage to property over $5,000, and common nuisance but has been released on a $2,000 bail.

As per the conditions of her release, Zoia has to live with her mother and is barred from the residence from which she tossed the chair. 

She also isn't allowed to possess any weapons or contact other people who were involved in the incident (including the camera-holder.)

Zoia will return to Old City Hall on March 22 to set a date for her trial.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

New maps on TTC subways show the entire streetcar network

Students angry that University of Toronto didn't call a snow day

Toronto chair thrower Marcella Zoia released on bail

Massive multi-vehicle crash closes Toronto highway

It's going to soon feel like -15 C in Toronto as more snow on the way

Hundreds of flights cancelled in Toronto as airport recovers from snow storm

Toronto is an icy mess today

Toronto makes another bid for Amazon now that New York HQ2 in doubt