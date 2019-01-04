Someone created a map of the subway cars closest to TTC station exits

If you're a longtime subway rider, you're probably privy to the art of swiftly manoeuvring around the human trap that is the TTC.

But a local cartographer has just unlocked the ultimate key to commuter efficiency.

Illustrator and urban geographer Daniel Rotsztain has just released two maps that show you which subway car you should ride to be closest to the main exit of every station on Lines 1 and 2.

Getting off at Finch station? Make sure to ride the first car for quick access to the exit when you arrive.

If you're heading, say, eastbound on Line 2 to Greenwood, find a seat on the second last car.

Rotsztain (who's working on an accessibility elevator map next) says he compiled the data for his map using his own personal knowledge (he's an avid TTC rider) and the TTC website, which actually provides information on exit locations in relation to subway cars.

Apparently he's not the first person to make an illustrated map: Rotsztain's map is well-preceded by the 2005 TTC Subway Rider Efficiency Guide by Toronto transit enthusiast Sean Lerner.

Download the PDFs for quick access, bypass the massive lineups during rush hour, and be on the escalator up before the next ding-dang-dong.