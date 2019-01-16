Toronto could get its first major winter snow storm this weekend

Get out those snow shovels, Toronto. You've got a huge storm coming.

The Weather Network is predicting a snow storm, complete with "truly dangerous wind chills" for this Saturday.

Meteorologists say data coming in from the "energy" off the Pacific is not readily available, but there's confidence that a major winter storm will hit.

Exact numbers for the amount of snow that is about to blanket Toronto can still change, but it's going to be a ton either way. Added to the wind chill, it looks like the storm is going to be a rough one.

Temperatures are going to feel close to -25 C, and it's going to be very, very windy.

Winter hasn't been as brutal as usual this year, but it looks like it's about to start. Luckily, leading up the weekend will be fairly moderate.