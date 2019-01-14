It's going to feel like -22 C in Toronto this weekend

Weather, weather, weather. It's the hot topic in winter, but that's the only way it's hot. That's because this weekend is going to be absolutely frigid.

This coming Saturday, temperatures are going to drop to -10 C, but will feel much colder at -17 C. If that's not cold enough for you, Sunday is going to feel like -26 C.

And, if even that temperature isn't enough for you, there are also concerns about a large snow storm heading our way.

According to the Weather Network, temperatures this week are about 15 C below what they would normally be at this time of year.

The weather experts have been telling us to bundle up for weeks, but it seems like now you really have to.