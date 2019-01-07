Presto and Toronto bank machines need updates to accept new $10 bill

Have you ever been through the frustration of trying to get a bank machine to accept your bill, and it just won't?

The frustration was real in 2011 when Canada introduced the new polymer bank notes, and basically no machine would accept them.

Now, the problem is happening again, as manufacturers rush to upgrade machines for the new portrait-oriented $10 bill, which features civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond.

Many money machines, like ATMs and Presto readers need upgrades to identify and accept the new bill, due to its new image and orientation.

Most businesses are working to upgrade machines to accept the new banknote, but there's still a chance you may run into one that doesn't quite yet.

Anne Marie Aikens, a spokesperon for Metrolinx, told the Toronto Star that most of the Presto machines have been upgraded, but that it takes time to get to everything.

There's a chance many have not even come into contact with the new note, however, as they gradually make their way into wallets everywhere.

Maybe carry an old $10 bill around, just in case.