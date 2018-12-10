Yorkdale Mall now has a gender inclusive washroom

Rejoice, lovers of inclusiveness and progress. Yorkdale Mall is now home to a gender neutral washroom.

The mall announced this morning that the Dine on 3 food court will now be home to 10-stall washroom that anyone can use. It's located near Babaton and Pottery Barn.

Yorkdale says the new washroom allows shoppers and employees to choose the appropriate place for their own comfort, as it comes in addition to multiple traditionally-gendered washrooms and a few nursing and family rooms.

The mall's gender inclusive washroom is the next in a series of Toronto locations that are adding them, including the University of Toronto, Ryerson, and the CNE, among many others.