The TTC won't be shutting down the subway on Line 1 again this year

The TTC has decided to give Toronto an early Christmas gift it would seem.

Announced yesterday by TTC spokesperson Brad Ross, there will be no more subway closures for the remainder of 2018.

We hit a milestone this morning with our automatic train control signal system. After this weekend's closure, Line 1 is now operating in ATC from Dupont to VMC Stns., improving signal reliability along that portion of the line. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) December 3, 2018

This is all thanks to the new signal upgrades, which have been the cause of many of the closures.

The new ATC (Automatic Train Control) system is now up and running in every station from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre to Dupont, meaning no more signal upgrade closures will be necessary in this stretch of Line 1.

The scheduled closures of Line 1 in December (Lawrence to St. Clair this weekend and on December 15 and 16) are now cancelled as well.

However, there will be a closure December 8 on Line 2, from Victoria Park to Kennedy. So, it can't all be paradise.