5 exciting brands opening stores in Toronto next year

Toronto’s retail scene was on fire this year, with an explosion of international household names making their debuts in the city. No Jollibee-level openings have been announced for 2019 yet, but we will be feeling the presence of some huge—that’s to say, controversial—American brands very soon.

Here are some of the most exciting brands coming to Toronto next year.

The fried chicken behemoth from the States has chosen Toronto as the new home of its first franchisee-owned location ever. It’s slated to open five between sometime next year and 2024, and based on the brand’s human rights record, some in the city aren’t happy.

This 106-year-old brand is bringing its Americana-style collections of outdoor-wear to the city with its first Canadian storefront. You’ll be able to shop their quintessential bean boots outside of Sporting Life and the Bay.

Get ready for the resurrection: this classic Canadian discount brand is coming back to life after wiping out in 2001. It plans to open five more by 2020—there used to be more than 50 nationwide—at the same cheap prices.

New York’s mega-exclusive women’s-only club is opening its first location in Toronto next year. This chic empower space already has headquarters in New York, Washington and San Francisco, with more than a handful on the way.

It’s been two years since the arrival of this refined Italian marketplace-meets-eatery was announced. The long-awaited haven for Italophiles will land in Yorkville sometime in 2019; it already has locations in Japan and Turkey.