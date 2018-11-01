L.L. Bean is expanding to Toronto

The American brand L.L.Bean, best known for their waterproof bean boots and other outdoorsy gear, is officially expanding to Canada.

According to the 106-year-old retailer, L.L.Bean products will soon be made available to Torontonians through the Toronto-based distribution company Jaytex Group, just in time for the holidays.

That means you'll be able to buy their array of camping gear, leather goods, backpacks, and flannel clothing at around 30 stores in Canada like Sporting Life, MEC and Hudson's Bay.

Catering hard to Canucks, the company also just launched a website for Canadian shoppers with prices in CAD instead of USD.

But the biggest news of all is the Maine-based brand's plans to open its very first Canadian L.L.Bean-branded store in Toronto sometime next year.

Right now, they have 28 stores around the States, plus a call centre and distribution centre in Japan.

Working with Jaytex, L.L.Beans says they'll be opening 20 stores across Canada over the next decade.