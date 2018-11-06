Wind storm warning issued for Toronto

It's going to be very, very windy in Toronto today.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for the city, as wind speeds are expected to reach 80 km/h. The warning says to be careful as loose objects can be thrown about, which is extremely dangerous.

The wind is expected to calm down a bit overnight. However, that doesn't mean the good weather will return.

It's supposed to be miserably rainy all day today, and then cold tomorrow, with a high of 6C and low of 2C. There's a 30 per cent chance of tomorrow being rainy as well, and the wind will be back.

Following that, the temperature on Thursday is expected to drop to 0C, with the evening seeing a 60 per cent chance of flurries. That's right—it's supposed to snow this week.

It looks like winter is here, people, so bundle up.