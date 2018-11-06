City
Staff
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wind toronto

Wind storm warning issued for Toronto

City
Staff
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's going to be very, very windy in Toronto today. 

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for the city, as wind speeds are expected to reach 80 km/h. The warning says to be careful as loose objects can be thrown about, which is extremely dangerous.

The wind is expected to calm down a bit overnight. However, that doesn't mean the good weather will return.

It's supposed to be miserably rainy all day today, and then cold tomorrow, with a high of 6C and low of 2C. There's a 30 per cent chance of tomorrow being rainy as well, and the wind will be back. 

Following that, the temperature on Thursday is expected to drop to 0C, with the evening seeing a 60 per cent chance of flurries. That's right—it's supposed to snow this week. 

It looks like winter is here, people, so bundle up. 

Lead photo by

CJ Burnell

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC is discontinuing the Metropass next month

Presto is testing single-use tickets on the TTC

This is how meat was stored at a Real Canadian Superstore in Toronto

Wind storm warning issued for Toronto

A new skyscraper is about to transform Toronto's skyline

Raccoon takes ride on escalator at TTC subway station

A real life Polar Express train will be coming near Toronto

Toronto activists storm beef championship at Royal Winter Fair