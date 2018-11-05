Toronto’s first snowfall of the season coming next week

Tired of the near-constant fall drizzle yet, Toronto?

Good news: The rain should taper off for good by next week (after several fits and starts) when, instead of water, snow will drop down from the sky.

The Weather Network is calling for flurries in its 14-day Toronto forecast with 5 to 10 cm expected to fall on Monday night. Another 5 cm could hit on Tuesday after temperatures reach -3 C.

The first round will be the worst round, if meteorologists are correct, making way for a chilly, yet precipitation-free Wednesday and Thursday.

Then, on both Friday and Saturday, more snow.

This coming weekend should be alright (though not nearly as mild as what we just experienced), so enjoy the snow-free outdoors while you still can without insulated boots.