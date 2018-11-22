Mississauga jewellery store workers fight off robbers with swords

Badass battle swords: They're not just for hanging on your living room wall to impress guests (unless you ask the cops, in which case they most definitely are).

Peel Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Mississauga this week after three men successfully defended a jewellery store by charging at their would-be attackers while brandishing sabre-style swords.

The incident is said to have taken place on Wednesday afternoon at Ashok Jewellers, which describes itself as the leading Indian Jewellery store in Canada.

Police say that four unidentified suspects broke the store's window with a hammer while an employee was showing rings to a customer just metres away.

Security footage shows the customer and employee fleeing the area as a suspect clears glass from the window frame and attempts to enter the business near Airport Road and Beverley Street.

Just as the would-be robber jumps inside the store, that same employee comes back with two other men wielding huge swords.

None of the men strike anyone with their weapons, but the sight of swords around in the air was enough, it seems, to scare all four thieves away.

Police say that the window smashers fled in a dark-coloured SUV and have yet to be apprehended. Nobody was injured as a result of the fray.

Peel Regional Police are investigating a jewellery store robbery in the area of Airport Road and Beverley Street in Mississauga. Four suspects wanted, all had their faces covered. No weapons seen.https://t.co/OZVFXGobf6 pic.twitter.com/hoD98hetIW — The Mississauga News (@MissiNewsRoom) November 21, 2018

Unique as though this situation may seem, it's actually not.

The owner of a different jewellery store in Mississauga actually fended off three thieves with a sword just this summer after they rammed a van into his business.

This is not an advisable move, say police.

"We don't want people doing things that would cause any harm to themselves," said Peel Police Const. Danny Marttini of this week's incident to CBC Toronto.

"Safety is first and foremost," he continued. "At the end of the day, property is property."