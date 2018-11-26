City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
stress toronto

5 new places in Toronto that will make the stress go away

Stress is no stranger to any of us, and in a big city like Toronto, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Luckily, mindfulness is getting more popular than ever, so there's a handful of new spots in the city that'll help you get those cortisol levels back in control with exercises for the mind, the body, and maybe a soothing elixir or two.

Here are some new places in Toronto that might make the stress go away. 

Hoame

From the grounding effects of the Himalayan salt cave to the tranquillity of the Light and Dark rooms, this meditation hub on King West is somehow futuristic, yet incredibly homey at the same time. And surprisingly, it doesn't cost an arm and a leg for sessions here.

Dew Sweat House

Expel all those stressful thoughts straight out of your pores at this spa on Gerrard East, where self-care equals sweating. Wrap yourself in an infrared blanket, sip on some H20 and watch your favourite Netflix show in this 55-minute, $50 sweat sesh.

Mindset

Technology doesn't always equate to Instagram and the Twittersphere: this 'brain gym' in Yorkville offers guided multi-sensory meditations in their zero-gravity Stillness Pods. It's $20 for a 25-minute session, plus drop-in classes that'll help you with crappy feelings like fatigue. 

Alternity

Sometimes you just want sit down and space out while looking at an infinity mirror, you know? The ambience at this wellness-focused cafe is incredibly chilled out (it's also filled with healing crystals) and they offer hearty, healthy food and drink for all weary travelers. 

Bolo

Don't expect to be sitting on your butt for this one. Nearly all studies on stress point to intense, physical workouts to reduce those negative feelings, and this gym on Richmond Street will give you just that. Drop in for a class of Bolo Boxing and revel in those post-workout vibes.

