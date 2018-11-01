An extension to the Sheppard subway is back on the table

Toronto's subway plans seem to change with the changing of the wind, and often, plans for lines or stations are scrapped, resurfaced, scrapped, resurfaced, and scrapped again in a never-ending chain.

One of those transit options that seems to never die is the Sheppard Extension, which could extend the current "subway to nowhere" Line 4 to Kennedy Station.

But, one fresh face on city council wants to push for it, despite opposition from her colleagues, and the mayor.

Cynthia Lai is a newly-elected councillor for Ward 23 Scarborough North. She plans to push for the Sheppard extension, to the chagrin of others.

Top priority: Sheppard subway.... Cynthia's Sheppard extension. pic.twitter.com/xjTEezKnOq — Michael Smith (@Mr_MW_Smith) October 30, 2018

Mayor John Tory and much of city hall opposes the Sheppard extension, as research has shown it to have low projected ridership, and it may put even more strain on the already-packed Yonge Line.

Which gets first priority? Sheppard subway extension, Scarborough subway extension, or Relief Line? #topoli #ttc — Michael Bednarski (@mikebednarski) October 24, 2018

Lai says downtown already has too many subways, and Scarborough is being left behind. She says the Sheppard Line is necessary to make Toronto a world-class city.