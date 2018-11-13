Santa Claus Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2018

The Santa Claus Parade is coming to Toronto this weekend, and Santa needs you to get your car off the road and out of the way.

That's right, the annual Santa Claus Parade is happening Sunday, November 18, and it's bringing some road and transit closures with it, so everyone can enjoy the event.

The parade starts at Christie Pits at 12:30, and heads down Bloor Street to Queen's Park, where it loops around the Crescent and down University to Wellington Street, then south on Yonge Street and finally over to St. Lawrence Market via Front Street.

Various streets will be closing at different times to accommodate setup, take-down, the parade, and the Holly Jolly Fun Run. Here is a list of those closures:

Bloor St W from Ossington Ave to Christie St from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bremner Blvd from York St to Lake Shore Blvd W from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Front St E from Jarvis St to Sherbourne St from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lower Jarvis St from Front St E to The Esplanade from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bloor St W from Christie St to Avenue Rd from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queen's Park from Bloor St W to Queen's Park Cres E from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queen's Park Cres E from Queen's Park to Queen's Park from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queen's Park Cres W from Queen's Park to Queen's Park from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University Ave from College St to Wellington St W from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University Ave from Wellington St W to Front St W from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

York St from Front St W to Bremner Blvd from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Front St E from Yonge St to Jarvis St from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wellington St W from University Ave to Yonge St from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Yonge St from Wellington St W to Front St W from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Queens Quay E lane closure eastbound from Lower Jarvis St to Parliament St from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, some TTC routes will be diverting at varying times to avoid the closures: