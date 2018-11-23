City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Road Closure Toronto

Holiday events to close down Toronto roads this weekend

Holiday events will be taking to Toronto streets this weekend. As a result, there's going to be a slew of road closures. If that's not brutal enough, there's a Line 1 subway closure.

Here's what you need to know to navigate around the city by car this weekend.

Toronto Christmas Market

Northbound and southbound curb lanes on Parliament St., from Lake Shore Blvd. East to Front St. East, will be closed from November 23 at 4 p.m. until November 25 at midnight.

Kidzfest

Dundas Square street from Yonge St. to O'Keefe Ln. will be closed on November 24 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the festival.

Cabbagetown Holiday Kick-off 

Carlton St. from Parliament St. to Exchange Ln. will be closed on November 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the holiday event.

Cavalcade of Lights

The massive fireworks show is happening this weekend. To accommodate the event, a series of road closures in the area around Toronto City Hall will be in effect on November 24 from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m

