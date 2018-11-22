City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

There's a major TTC subway closure this weekend

The weekend usually means one thing: that it's time for another subway closure. There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on November 24 and 25 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.

As always, shuttle buses will run along Yonge Street, stopping at each station along the route.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and St George stations on December 1 and 2 due to signal upgrades.

