Ontario Cannabis Store says weed is on the way

After one heck of a rocky month, the Ontario government says its mail-order marijuana service is back on track and running smoothly. Whether or not this is true remains to be seen.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli said at Queen's Park on Monday that all problems plaguing the Ontario Cannabis Store—problems like delivery delays, random order cancellations and a major data breach—had been resolved.

"All of that backlog has now been taken care of and we're back to normal," he told reporters when asked about delays.

"So when you order from the Ontario Cannabis Store we'll be back to what we always look for," he continued. "Our normal delivery of one to three days."

The OCS had previously blamed ongoing strikes at Canada Post for delivery delays, though overwhelming demand is thought to have played an even bigger role.

"We're in uncharted waters," said Fedeli today. "We have a business that we haven’t been in, in 100 years, and we had 100,000 orders on the very first night."

As for the hack that saw someone glean personal information from roughly 4,500 OCS customers, Fedeli blames Canada Post.

"That's an issue from Canada Post and I've been assured from the Ontario Cannabis Store that they have been dealing with Canada Post on that Canada Post breach," he said when asked about the incident.

According to the OCS website, orders placed online are currently being delivered in 3 to 5 business days. The site also cautions that delivery could take even longer due to Canada Post labour disputes.

If Fedeli is wrong about the Crown corporation being "back on track," Ontarians who would like to purchase weed will have to suck it up and wait, and some are turning to a less-than-legal source.

Cannabis was legalized for recreational use across Canada as of October 17, but brick-and-mortar stores are not yet permitted to open in Ontario.