Toronto overdose prevention sites are here to stay

After their fate was thrown into question, overdose prevention sites seem to be here to stay, but with a different focus.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced today that the existing overdose prevention sites will be essentially re-branded, as Treatment and Consumption Services.

The new model will focus on rehabilitation and long-term goals, on top of overdose prevention. It will also include a connection to treatment centres and mental health services.

The decision comes after the sites were shut down earlier this year, to the chagrin of many who know the opioid crisis to be an epidemic in the province.

The provincial government has now decided to keep the sites open. The new model should be in place by January 2019, and will require ongoing monitoring and comprehensive protocols.

Existing sites are able to apply to remain open under the new system. However, only 21 sites will be allowed in the province, which may pose problems.