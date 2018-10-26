City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pearson cannabis

Toronto airport has strict no removal policy for cannabis disposal bins

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's getting harder and harder every day to get your hands on some legal weed in this province. 

First, there was the problems with the OCS website, which are still ongoing. Then, Canada Post went on strike

Optimism persisted, however, when it seemed like the airport would have a free weed bin

I'm joking, of course, but Pearson has announced that the bins will be secure to prevent people from using them as their own personal dealer. 

Greater Toronto Airport Authority spokesperson Robin Smith has laid down the reality of the situation―the bins are a one-way policy. 

Smith says the idea of free weed is "resoundingly incorrect," and that the bins will be heavily monitored by security personnel, and emptied frequently. 

Furthermore, the open trash cans currently being used are a temporary measure, and a more secure option will be in place as soon as possible. 

So, if you were looking to take a trip to the airport for some free weed, maybe you'll have to check out the dumpster out back instead.

Pearson hopefully won't empty the bins there, but you're more likely to find some weed there than have your OCS shipment delivered. Probably. 

Lead photo by

Shivaun of the Dead

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario government might replace Canada Post for cannabis deliveries

Toronto airport has strict no removal policy for cannabis disposal bins

Ontario government to require all new teachers to take a math test

The Gardiner Expressway won't be closing this weekend after all

Toronto woman charged with witchcraft in $600K evil spirit scam

York University exploring all options to save new Markham campus

Toronto's weed-smoking Polkaroo in legal trouble with TVO

Pearson Airport in Toronto adds cannabis disposal bins