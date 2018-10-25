City
ontario teachers

Ontario government to require all new teachers to take a math test

Time to brush up on that algebra, teachers, even if you don't teach it. 

The Ontario government has just announced it will introduce legislation that requires all new teaches to pass a math test. 

Those who fail or do not write the test will not receive their licenses, according to Education Minister Lisa Thompson.

The new legislation, titled the Safe and Supportive Classrooms Act, also strengthens legal options against educators accused of sexually abusing students. 

Current teachers will not be subjected to the math test. Also, there is no word yet on what type of subjects will be on the test. So, brush up on everything from 2+2=4 to complicated algebra, because you never know. 

