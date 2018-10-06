City
Only in Toronto #34: The Amazing Party Store, Milk, Type Books

After 27 years, the owner of Amazing Party Store is retiring, but the party’s not over yet, it's just moving.

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we find out what it’s like being in the business of pleasure, especially around Halloween.

Plus, Type Books in the Junction has that new bookstore smell, and sneakerhead culture at Milk Toronto.

Articles referenced in this episode include:
Places mentioned in this episode:
