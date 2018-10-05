City
Michael Ott
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cannabis on flights

Toronto airports will soon allow cannabis on domestic flights

City
Michael Ott
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

We're less than two weeks from cannabis legalization on October 17, and the final details of what's allowed and what isn't are starting to fall into place. 

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau announced this week that air travellers will be permitted to transport cannabis when flying. 

Passengers will be limited to 30 grams, and the product can only be carried on domestic flights, due to the varying legalization status of cannabis in various countries. 

The announcement comes parallel to a similar announcement in the U.S.: The Los Angeles International Airport, commonly referred to as LAX, will also allow up to 28.5 grams on flights. 

As many know, 30 grams is quite a bit, so don't worry about making it through your vacation without being able to restock. 

Lead photo by

GoToVan

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto airports will soon allow cannabis on domestic flights

Gender parity could soon be mandated for City of Toronto boards

Toronto hair salon fires man caught on video kicking anti-abortion woman

Free Presto card giveaway causes total chaos in Toronto

A goat was loose on the DVP and Toronto can't stop with the jokes

Massive fireworks show announced for Toronto

Anti-abortion rally in Toronto gets ugly

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2018 in Toronto