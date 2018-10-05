Toronto airports will soon allow cannabis on domestic flights

We're less than two weeks from cannabis legalization on October 17, and the final details of what's allowed and what isn't are starting to fall into place.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau announced this week that air travellers will be permitted to transport cannabis when flying.

Passengers will be limited to 30 grams, and the product can only be carried on domestic flights, due to the varying legalization status of cannabis in various countries.

So are they going to have scales at airports and make you bust out your stash going through security? They’ll need designated areas to smoke the overage. — Chris Hyde (@Hyderade) October 4, 2018

The announcement comes parallel to a similar announcement in the U.S.: The Los Angeles International Airport, commonly referred to as LAX, will also allow up to 28.5 grams on flights.

As many know, 30 grams is quite a bit, so don't worry about making it through your vacation without being able to restock.