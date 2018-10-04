Nonna's Place could close after more than 50 years in Toronto

Don't panic, veal and meatball sandwich lovers: old school joint Nonna's Place may not be going anywhere.

The hours have been dwindling recently, and there's now real estate signage in the window, but the tiny restaurant that's been on the market since April is actually looking for someone who will preserve the business's 50-year history and keep running the place as it is.

It's a taller order than it may seem. The family-run operation has been surviving for a long time with a staff hovering around three, who open the store at 9 a.m. and are often slammed with a lunch rush for hours.

One of those three people, Joanne Ferrari, says she and her husband Biagio are trying to retire and are just "putting a line out there."

With no definitive cutoff point for closing the doors, Italian food fans will just have to keep getting their fix as often as they can until the doors close or some brave sandwich hero steps in to save this local red sauce institution.