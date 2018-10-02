City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
only in toronto

Only in Toronto #33: Butcher's Son, Puppy Yoga, Kostas Bakery, DaanGo Pastry Lab

City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This weekend is Thanksgiving and, for many people, that usually includes gathering with your loved ones to share a meal together. And the shining star of that meal? Turkey.

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we head over to the Butcher's Son to hear how they prepare for one of their busiest weekends of the year.

Plus, dessert options that your family will love you for, and a puppy yoga class to replace your food coma.

Background information on this episode:
Articles referenced in this episode include:
Places mentioned in this episode:
Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast:

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Daango Pastry Lab

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

12 notable Toronto businesses that closed in September

Only in Toronto #33: Butcher's Son, Puppy Yoga, Kostas Bakery, DaanGo Pastry Lab

The Republic of Rathnelly is one of Toronto's quirkiest neighbourhoods

Toronto startup is about to make drinking on the TTC a lot easier

Airline offering cheap flights from Toronto to Europe goes bust

The world's largest indoor confetti dome is coming to Toronto

Gardiner Expressway might be torn down for a grand boulevard

Corso Italia is Toronto's other Little Italy