The world's largest indoor confetti dome is coming to Toronto

If you're starting to feel the drag of pre-winter blues, fret not: there's a a new exhibit coming to Toronto that'll inject a big dose of happy into your life.

The Instagram-famous installation HAPPY PLACE is taking over the Harbourfront Centre on November 1, and it's bringing the world's largest indoor confetti dome with it.

Essentially a sprawling 20,000 playground of pure joy, Happy Place has already held sold-out celeb-worthy pop ups in L.A. and Chicago.

The installation, which will last until January 1, 2019, will consist of a bunch of fun rooms of sparkly attractions, including seven-foot-tall stilettos made out of candy.

There'll also be a "superbloom" room with over 40,000 'immersive flowers,' and a six-metre tall rainbow with an epic yellow ball pit at the bottom.

But the best part of it all will be the giant confetti dome with half a million pieces of colourful confetti buzzing around, which will be sure to get those endorphins up and buzzing.

The event will be partnering with Live Nation Canada, and is expected to work with some local artists and designers too, with all net proceeds of the installation to be donated to a charity based in Toronto, which has yet to be announced.

They'll also be setting up their signature lemonade stand.

Pre-sale tickets go up today, and general admission tickets go up this Thursday, October 4 at $32.50 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and $39.50 Fridays to Sundays.

With the sun looking pretty M.I.A. these days, tickets for this sunny event will probably the hottest ticket this winter.