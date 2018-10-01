City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
happy place toronto

The world's largest indoor confetti dome is coming to Toronto

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're starting to feel the drag of pre-winter blues, fret not: there's a a new exhibit coming to Toronto that'll inject a big dose of happy into your life. 

The Instagram-famous installation HAPPY PLACE is taking over the Harbourfront Centre on November 1, and it's bringing the world's largest indoor confetti dome with it.

Essentially a sprawling 20,000 playground of pure joy, Happy Place has already held sold-out celeb-worthy pop ups in L.A. and Chicago.

The installation, which will last until January 1, 2019, will consist of a bunch of fun rooms of sparkly attractions, including seven-foot-tall stilettos made out of candy.

There'll also be a "superbloom" room with over 40,000 'immersive flowers,' and a six-metre tall rainbow with an epic yellow ball pit at the bottom. 

But the best part of it all will be the giant confetti dome with half a million pieces of colourful confetti buzzing around, which will be sure to get those endorphins up and buzzing. 

The event will be partnering with Live Nation Canada, and is expected to work with some local artists and designers too, with all net proceeds of the installation to be donated to a charity based in Toronto, which has yet to be announced. 

They'll also be setting up their signature lemonade stand. 

Pre-sale tickets go up today, and general admission tickets go up this Thursday, October 4 at $32.50 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and $39.50 Fridays to Sundays. 

With the sun looking pretty M.I.A. these days, tickets for this sunny event will probably the hottest ticket this winter.

Lead photo by

HAPPY PLACE

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Airline offering cheap flights from Toronto to Europe goes bust

The world's largest indoor confetti dome is coming to Toronto

Gardiner Expressway might be torn down for a grand boulevard

Corso Italia is Toronto's other Little Italy

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1950s

The top 5 motels in Toronto

What Yorkdale looked like in the 1960s and 70s

This small town is the perfect getaway one hour from Toronto