Toronto startup is about to make drinking on the TTC a lot easier

Torontonians love to complain about the TTC. Every morning is another delay or a pesky animal that managed to evade fare.

Well, get ready for some more divided arguments because you might start seeing makeshift cup holders on buses, subways and streetcars soon.

cup holder ttcA local Toronto startup say they have invented "the world’s first cup holder for public transportation."

In an effort to create a more "fun and comfortable commute," inventor Reey Yadin will be launching his product - what looks to be an attachable and flexible cup holder for your morning joe - in Canada within the next couple weeks.
cup holder ttcThe cup holder is shown wrapped around poles on the TTC, perfect for resting a coffee while you’re catching up on the news.

While it’s an innovative add-on, I can’t imagine that it would be popular in rush-hour commutes, when transit is packed with people vying for something to hold onto. A backpack is bound to knock over a drink or two, if you're not careful.

Reey Yadin

