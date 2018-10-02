Toronto startup is about to make drinking on the TTC a lot easier

Torontonians love to complain about the TTC. Every morning is another delay or a pesky animal that managed to evade fare.

Well, get ready for some more divided arguments because you might start seeing makeshift cup holders on buses, subways and streetcars soon.

A local Toronto startup say they have invented "the world’s first cup holder for public transportation."

In an effort to create a more "fun and comfortable commute," inventor Reey Yadin will be launching his product - what looks to be an attachable and flexible cup holder for your morning joe - in Canada within the next couple weeks.

The cup holder is shown wrapped around poles on the TTC, perfect for resting a coffee while you’re catching up on the news.

While it’s an innovative add-on, I can’t imagine that it would be popular in rush-hour commutes, when transit is packed with people vying for something to hold onto. A backpack is bound to knock over a drink or two, if you're not careful.