Airline offering cheap flights from Toronto to Europe goes bust

Budget airline Primera announced that it would abruptly cease operations today, leaving many stranded and grounding all of its planes.

After failing to secure long-term investors, the airline, which had operated for 15 years, suddenly terminated all flights.

So it looks like Primera Air has gone bankrupt, which means my eldest daughter and her new husband are stuck in Paris trying to get home to Toronto from their honeymoon. Anyone know if @AirCanada or anyone else is doing anything to help stranded passengers? — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) October 1, 2018

Primera offered flights to London and Paris from Toronto for super-low prices, as well as other destinations from other Canadian cities.

Dear Passengers,

Airline Primera Air and IATA codes PF and 6F have been suspended as of today, please find more information here: https://t.co/DgKuVIZB5S — Primera Air (@primeraair) October 1, 2018

The airline was supposed to begin new routes to Berlin and Frankfurt starting next year, which have now been cancelled of course. Summer of 2019 would also see new flights from Toronto to Madrid.

Looking on the bright side, with Primera gone that's one less filter to set when looking for flights to Toronto. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Raphael Cockx (@raphaelcockx) October 1, 2018

Anyone with a flight to or from Toronto is now stranded wherever they are visiting with the sudden shuttering of the airline.

Luckily, Toronto is host to a ton of other low-cost airlines.