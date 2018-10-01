City
primera bankrupt

Airline offering cheap flights from Toronto to Europe goes bust

Budget airline Primera announced that it would abruptly cease operations today, leaving many stranded and grounding all of its planes. 

After failing to secure long-term investors, the airline, which had operated for 15 years, suddenly terminated all flights.

Primera offered flights to London and Paris from Toronto for super-low prices, as well as other destinations from other Canadian cities. 

The airline was supposed to begin new routes to Berlin and Frankfurt starting next year, which have now been cancelled of course. Summer of 2019 would also see new flights from Toronto to Madrid. 

Anyone with a flight to or from Toronto is now stranded wherever they are visiting with the sudden shuttering of the airline. 

Luckily, Toronto is host to a ton of other low-cost airlines

